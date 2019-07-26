Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 22 4.66 N/A 1.50 14.51 Sempra Energy 127 3.19 N/A 3.75 34.63

Table 1 highlights Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sempra Energy is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Pattern Energy Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sempra Energy, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 25.6% 5.5% Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Sempra Energy’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sempra Energy are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Sempra Energy 0 1 1 2.50

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s upside potential is 19.00% at a $28 average target price. On the other hand, Sempra Energy’s potential upside is 0.53% and its average target price is $141. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pattern Energy Group Inc. seems more appealing than Sempra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares and 98.4% of Sempra Energy shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sempra Energy’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -1.27% -4.19% 5.64% 5.69% 19.08% 16.65% Sempra Energy 3.28% 1.03% 13.69% 11.29% 21.94% 20.05%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sempra Energy.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats on 8 of the 11 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.