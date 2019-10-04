Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 27 -1.26 92.00M -0.22 0.00 PNM Resources Inc. 51 4.03 78.81M 1.15 43.04

Table 1 demonstrates Pattern Energy Group Inc. and PNM Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 342,899,739.10% 0% 0% PNM Resources Inc. 154,833,005.89% 5.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PNM Resources Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, PNM Resources Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. PNM Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and PNM Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 PNM Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.79% and an $24.83 average target price. Meanwhile, PNM Resources Inc.’s average target price is $51.83, while its potential downside is -0.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that PNM Resources Inc. looks more robust than Pattern Energy Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pattern Energy Group Inc. and PNM Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 91.2%. About 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc. has stronger performance than PNM Resources Inc.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.