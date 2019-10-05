Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 27 -1.27 92.00M -0.22 0.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 51 -4.97 49.14M -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Pattern Energy Group Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pattern Energy Group Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 342,134,622.54% 0% 0% NextEra Energy Partners LP 95,677,570.09% -2.2% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NextEra Energy Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, NextEra Energy Partners LP which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s average target price is $24.83, while its potential downside is -7.87%. Competitively NextEra Energy Partners LP has a consensus target price of $54.67, with potential upside of 8.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NextEra Energy Partners LP seems more appealing than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pattern Energy Group Inc. and NextEra Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 86.8%. About 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc. beats NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.