Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE)

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 23 5.43 N/A -0.22 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 103 4.32 N/A 1.83 54.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.83, and a -9.41% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 0% respectively. About 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc. has 23.15% stronger performance while Dominion Energy Inc. has -0.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc. beats Dominion Energy Inc.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.