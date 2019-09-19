Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

We are contrasting Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 23 5.43 N/A -0.22 0.00 Cosan Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.55 26.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Cosan Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cosan Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Cosan Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Cosan Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s downside potential is -9.41% at a $24.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares and 64.67% of Cosan Limited shares. Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.17% of Cosan Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc. was less bullish than Cosan Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc. beats Cosan Limited.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.