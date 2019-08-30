Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Reaches $27.12 52-Week High; Harte-hanks (HHS) Shorts Raised By 15.49%

Harte-hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) had an increase of 15.49% in short interest. HHS’s SI was 32,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.49% from 28,400 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Harte-hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)’s short sellers to cover HHS’s short positions. The SI to Harte-hanks Inc’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 8,746 shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE:HHS) has declined 73.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HHS News: 17/05/2018 – Harte-Hanks Accepted the Resignations of Current Directors Christopher Harte, Scott Key and Judy Odom, Also Effective June 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harte-Hanks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHS); 11/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 11/05/2018 – BLR PARTNERS LP – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN HARTE HANKS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Harte-Hanks 1Q Net $32.6M; 17/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC – UNDER TERMS OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT, CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS HAS AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL AND VOTING COMMITMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Harte-Hanks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 148% to 23 Days; 17/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS – IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENTS, HARTE HANKS HAVE ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – Harte-Hanks 4Q Loss/Shr $4.73; 09/05/2018 – HARTE HANKS INC – IN MARCH CO SOLD ITS 3Q DIGITAL SUBSIDIARY ELIMINATING A $35 MLN EARN-OUT LIABILITY

The stock of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) hit a new 52-week high and has $28.75 target or 6.00% above today’s $27.12 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.67 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $28.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $159.90 million more. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 182,897 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Completes a 33-Megawatt Wind Farm, Its First in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multichannel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.07 million. The firm provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generations that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations that offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) or 1.27 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 18,430 shares. Legal & General Pcl holds 37,609 shares. Metropolitan Life Company holds 40,815 shares. Da Davidson And Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 24,198 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.05% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 1.15 million shares. Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). 6.30 million were accumulated by Wellington Group Llp. James Inv Rech Inc invested in 17,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 168,007 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com has invested 1.97% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) for 75,306 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl reported 22,343 shares.