Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) Contrasting side by side

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 23 5.39 N/A -0.22 0.00 Unitil Corporation 57 2.01 N/A 2.95 19.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Unitil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Unitil Corporation’s 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Unitil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Unitil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Unitil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.78% for Pattern Energy Group Inc. with consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Unitil Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 68.9%. About 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Unitil Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Unitil Corporation.

Summary

Unitil Corporation beats Pattern Energy Group Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.