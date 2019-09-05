Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Utilities company, Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has 87.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pattern Energy Group Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

$24.83 is the consensus target price of Pattern Energy Group Inc., with a potential downside of -8.95%. The potential upside of the peers is 17.70%. Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pattern Energy Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s peers have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s rivals beat Pattern Energy Group Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.