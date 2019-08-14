Patten & Patten Upped Its Apple Com (AAPL) Position; Wingstop Inc. (WING) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Patten & Patten Inc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 3,315 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 314,589 shares with $59.76 million value, up from 311,274 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $944.37B valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of WING in report on Tuesday, June 4 to “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WING in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Wedbush downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $9200 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Stephens. Guggenheim maintained the shares of WING in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. See Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Sell Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $135.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $88.0000 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) stake by 6,148 shares to 50,696 valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC) stake by 29,602 shares and now owns 95,944 shares. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Company owns 51,224 shares. Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A has invested 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B And Co holds 290,293 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. First Amer Retail Bank holds 2.57% or 187,449 shares. 94,500 are owned by Archon Prtn Lc. Villere St Denis J & Lc has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Inc holds 1.68% or 24,411 shares. Highfields Cap Mngmt LP holds 18.28% or 700,000 shares. South State Corp has 2.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 114,974 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 190,230 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Kj Harrison & reported 51,638 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). America First Inv Advsr Llc owns 5,718 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 2.68% above currents $208.97 stock price. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Loop Capital Markets. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. BTIG Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $220 target. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.09. About 332,370 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C