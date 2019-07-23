Patten & Patten Has Boosted Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Valuation Rose; Wills Financial Group Has Boosted Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $1.02 Million

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 7.74 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 2.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares to 13,520 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 3,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,086 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,492 are owned by Murphy Mngmt. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.75% or 353.98M shares. California-based Grand Jean Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,670 shares. Olstein LP reported 157,963 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 3.05% or 89,500 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamlin Mngmt Ltd holds 2.6% or 1.08M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 21,224 shares. Investec Asset accumulated 572,926 shares. Moreover, Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Com has 1.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,610 shares. Birinyi stated it has 6,323 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board reported 367,581 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 143,730 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd stated it has 343,142 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,724 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 156,056 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 182,640 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 88,482 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In owns 7,575 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Company holds 0.03% or 7,095 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stralem Com accumulated 3.45% or 98,260 shares. Old Point Trust And Svcs N A holds 2.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 51,701 shares. Holt Capital Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 23,615 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invests stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 448,450 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 159,698 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.