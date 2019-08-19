Patten & Patten Boosted Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $626,535 as Share Value Rose; Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 227,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The hedge fund held 320,674 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 548,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 217,792 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76 million, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares to 30,011 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,888 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,010 shares to 164,961 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MFSF).

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24M for 9.34 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.