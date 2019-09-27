Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Macquarie Infrastr Co Memb (MIC) Holding; United Rentals (URI) Sentiment Is 0.82

United Rentals Inc (URI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 210 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 257 cut down and sold their equity positions in United Rentals Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 63.72 million shares, down from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Rentals Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 195 Increased: 137 New Position: 73.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (MIC) stake by 10.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc sold 9,709 shares as Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 86,235 shares with $3.50 million value, down from 95,944 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb now has $3.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 429,147 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 5.56 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 243,605 shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 1.07 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 6.77% invested in the company for 63,344 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 6.3% in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,594 shares.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.84 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 17.24% above currents $38.81 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5100 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.13 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 545,933 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 260,884 shares. Wellington Gp Llp stated it has 150,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 430,060 shares. Cls Investments reported 259 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 3,966 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 13,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Inc has 0.1% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Asset Management One has 57,735 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 361,043 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 23,288 shares stake.

