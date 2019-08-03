Patten & Patten Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Two Sigma Securities Decreased By $1.69 Million Its Pvh (Call) (PVH) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH) stake by 62.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 14,000 shares as Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 8,300 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 22,300 last quarter. Pvh Corp (Call) now has $6.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 2.17 million shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Calvin Klein owner PVH tops first-quarter sales estimates; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities

Patten & Patten Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 7,766 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 294,747 shares with $15.91M value, up from 286,981 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $227.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity. $99,408 worth of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15100 target in Friday, May 31 report. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sell”. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.60M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX) stake by 9,500 shares to 12,500 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 109,800 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Management Limited Partnership holds 48,571 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.95 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Com owns 2,156 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Whittier Co reported 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,456 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 6,417 shares. Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.32% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 37,590 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.2% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 57,100 shares. 181,118 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 6,300 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 200,596 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 9,681 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 11,281 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 21,796 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,692 shares to 109,898 valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) stake by 14,391 shares and now owns 166,321 shares. Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management has 28,175 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr LP reported 19,785 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 21,815 shares. First Utd Bank Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 33,905 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Lc has 30,750 shares. Bangor Bank stated it has 21,574 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs holds 5.35% or 177,988 shares. Psagot House stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Inv invested in 283,534 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Llc has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbr Prtn Ltd Llc holds 8,824 shares. Connable Office holds 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 46,233 shares. First Corp In reported 9,175 shares. Pinnacle Financial invested in 0.35% or 81,139 shares. 2.10 million are held by Letko Brosseau And Associates.