Patten & Patten Has Raised Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holding by $427,320 as Stock Value Rose; Twin Focus Capital Partners Upped Encana (ECA) Holding

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 39,863 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 513,350 shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares to 26,544 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Management LP invested in 1.43 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.05% stake. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meeder Asset accumulated 14,910 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0.23% stake. Stifel Fincl owns 39,323 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 21,961 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Com holds 388 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited holds 0.2% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Lc invested in 3,250 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,702 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. De Burlo Gru holds 2.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 147,700 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% or 3,540 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 34,489 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.