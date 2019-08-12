Patten & Patten Increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $623,971; Triple Frond Partners Has Lifted Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $6.66 Million; Stock Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $544.73. About 327,700 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares to 26,572 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 6,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,239 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Llc has 17,785 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Llc reported 228,639 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Town Country Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers holds 2.31% or 34,816 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 5,524 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 157,208 were accumulated by Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.94% or 6.36 million shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.63M shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Co owns 3,046 shares. Kemnay Advisory owns 500 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 105,410 shares. 342,880 are owned by Seizert Capital Ltd Llc. Alexandria Limited Com holds 0.59% or 29,212 shares in its portfolio. First Western Capital Management accumulated 4.38% or 2,202 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2,000 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,396 were reported by Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 53,561 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 45,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 3,112 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 237,219 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru owns 26,303 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 2,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 92 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.06% or 14,706 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Glob Investors has 1.62 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 9,251 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Ocean Ltd Com stated it has 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

