Patten & Patten Increases Position in Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY); Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Shares Declined While Legal & General Group Plc Has Lifted Stake by $2.26 Million

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) by 166.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 17,815 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 28,489 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 10,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 3.57 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 56,621 shares as the company's stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 566,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, up from 510,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 508,156 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 6,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 4.22M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rech Global Invsts reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dubuque State Bank & Tru reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 7.75% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rothschild Inv Il has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orleans Mgmt La stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56,064 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 10,053 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boston holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 33,384 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 408,792 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $227,700 on Friday, September 27. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,127 shares to 70,921 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,085 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by:

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,931 shares to 438,394 shares, valued at $61.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 33,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $195,550 activity.