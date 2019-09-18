Patten & Patten Upped By $2.49 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Position By $35.70 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 18.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 850,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 3.75 million shares with $158.55M value, down from 4.60M last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $212.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 10.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B

Patten & Patten Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 19.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 12,692 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 79,279 shares with $15.61 million value, up from 66,587 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $39.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 1.28 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.31% or 11,936 shares. Security has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca owns 31,400 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,048 shares. Lakewood Cap Mngmt LP owns 7.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.76M shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.59% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Agricole S A holds 493,761 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Management holds 1% or 521,181 shares in its portfolio. 56,470 were accumulated by Iowa Bank & Trust. Moreover, Ibis Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 16.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 76,885 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 1.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 12,672 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 168,494 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 418,385 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.76% above currents $46.67 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 50,000 shares to 5.00 million valued at $133.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 850,000 shares. Wen Hldg Inc was raised too.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stake by 8,440 shares to 81,674 valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 3,127 shares and now owns 70,921 shares. Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,472 are owned by Advisors Asset Mngmt. State Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,895 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 1.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp holds 13,142 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 1,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,581 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,209 shares. Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 1,501 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 166,316 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has 242,866 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Burns J W Ny invested in 0.56% or 12,255 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Among 3 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $230.50’s average target is 12.03% above currents $205.75 stock price. Constellation Brands had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $207 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24.