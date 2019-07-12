Patten & Patten Raised Its Apple Com (AAPL) Holding; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped By $448,205 Its Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Position

Patten & Patten Inc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 3,315 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 314,589 shares with $59.76M value, up from 311,274 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $927.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 13.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 26,365 shares as Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s stock declined 8.79%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 438,501 shares with $7.59M value, up from 412,136 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group now has $211.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 10,173 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Westrock Company stake by 8,559 shares to 1.29 million valued at $49.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,583 shares and now owns 46,159 shares. Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma accumulated 0.63% or 7.89 million shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ca invested 4.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Management Ltd has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Hill LP reported 76,854 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 125,713 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 415,017 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 208,832 shares. Peddock Capital Lc accumulated 21,908 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Co invested in 75,362 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,692 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Llc holds 243,262 shares. Scotia Inc holds 917,519 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Com holds 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 34,653 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $197 target. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $934,386 activity. Taylor Stephen Charles had sold 8,025 shares worth $137,509 on Wednesday, January 23.

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QIAGEN Clinical Insight Surpasses 1 Million Patient Test Cases Analyzed and Interpreted – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Services started with Buy rating at Maxim – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.