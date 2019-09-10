Patten & Patten Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding by $13.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 44,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $234.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 116,318 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 70,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 117,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put).

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.76M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares to 26,572 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,622 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

