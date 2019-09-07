Patten & Patten Has Boosted Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $365,276; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares to 8,140 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,572 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 7.47M shares or 2.6% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated reported 138,344 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.44M shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 65,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Horan Cap Management reported 5.06% stake. 14.70M were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Weik Capital Mgmt invested in 163,720 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 626 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5,428 shares. Cambridge Co stated it has 366,015 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 504 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 31,615 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff Communications has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,601 shares. Financial Consulate Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 13,480 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 0.03% or 2,594 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar holds 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,003 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% stake. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,659 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability has 766 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 77,719 shares. 1.62 million are held by Massachusetts Finance Commerce Ma. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,760 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability holds 4.05% or 29,856 shares. 1,148 are owned by Beacon Gp. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 17,363 shares. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 3,589 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 525 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 738 shares. 873 are held by Addison Capital Commerce. Df Dent & Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 66,453 shares.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.