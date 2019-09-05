Patten & Patten Has Upped Tjx Companies (TJX) Position by $365,276; Natixis Has Increased Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) as Share Price Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 2.18 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Natixis increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 84.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 85,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 186,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 101,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 19.82 million shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 4,525 shares to 147,226 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 93,716 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karp Cap Mgmt Corporation has 0.4% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 39,284 are held by Newfocus Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 140,778 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First Advsr LP reported 1.56 million shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.14% or 100,604 shares. Fdx Inc invested in 20,040 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14.70 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 385,760 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chatham Capital has 0.13% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chem Retail Bank has 23,209 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated reported 9,706 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).