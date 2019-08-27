Patten & Patten Has Decreased Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding; MULLEN GROUP LD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (MLLGF) Sellers Decreased By 74.22% Their Shorts

MULLEN GROUP LD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had a decrease of 74.22% in short interest. MLLGF’s SI was 47,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 74.22% from 183,100 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 47 days are for MULLEN GROUP LD. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s short sellers to cover MLLGF’s short positions. It closed at $6.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) stake by 7.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc analyzed 14,391 shares as Bank Of America Corp. (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 166,321 shares with $4.59M value, down from 180,712 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp. now has $249.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ShawCor – Several Catalysts To Fuel Further Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2013.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company has market cap of $726.87 million. The companyÂ’s Oilfield Services segment offers specialized transportation, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services, which include the transporting of oversize and overweight shipments; and the transportation, handling, storage, and computerized inventory management of oilfield fluids, tubulars and drilling mud, pipe stockpiling, and stringing. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. This segment provides services related to the processing and production of heavy oil, such as well servicing and handling, and transportation and disposal of fluids, as well as frac support, dredging, water management, dewatering, pond reclamation, hydrovac excavation, drilling rig relocation, and conductor pipe setting services.

Patten & Patten Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,020 shares to 66,587 valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,132 shares and now owns 135,183 shares. Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 30.32% above currents $26.78 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.