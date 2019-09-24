Patten & Patten Has Lifted Its Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $481,832; Mraz Amerine & Associates Position in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Raised by $5.94 Million as Stock Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 9,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 120,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 111,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 5.41 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93 million, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 502,548 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 839 shares to 37,220 shares, valued at $25.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As has 183,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cognios, Kansas-based fund reported 42,273 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,794 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt invested 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chartist Inc Ca stated it has 4,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The South Carolina-based Ccm Advisers Llc has invested 1.96% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ifrah Financial Ser invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Investment House Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14,241 shares. Private Capital Advsr Inc owns 4,800 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 1,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Essex Fincl reported 0.33% stake. Sigma Counselors Incorporated owns 80,063 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 800 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,624 shares to 298,965 shares, valued at $59.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,716 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC).