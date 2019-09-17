Patten & Patten Has Raised Its Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Stake by $349,002; Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Position by $1.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 70,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 72,116 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 142,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 25,287 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 8,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $210.29. About 1.11 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold WRE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 27,411 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Bartlett And Com Llc holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 64,068 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Putnam Investments Llc reported 7,537 shares stake. Mcmillion Capital owns 175 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 8,120 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company owns 5,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.13% stake. 2,000 were reported by Css Il. Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,327 shares.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.07 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington REIT Announces 2019 Quarterly Earnings Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Signs 51,000 SF Tenant at Watergate 600 NYSE:WRE – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendis Pharma, and Bluegreen Vacations Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2018 Dividend Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Purchase of Northern Virginia Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,802 shares to 31,002 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,201 shares to 136,860 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 63,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).