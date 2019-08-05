Patten & Patten Has Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $626,535; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 9.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, down from 10.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 36.46M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76M, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 50.69M shares traded or 87.44% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares to 26,572 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,140 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communication.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,676 were reported by Private Tru Company Na. Cibc Ww Corp stated it has 1.18 million shares. Mackenzie accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management has 20,232 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sanders Cap Ltd holds 8.13 million shares or 7.35% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 56,564 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 176,404 are owned by Bailard. Cna Financial Corporation owns 11,500 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 139,345 were accumulated by First National Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.87 million shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. 20.08M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. S Muoio Llc reported 4,690 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 2.79% or 170,941 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has 8,638 shares. Mcmillion Management Inc reported 94,397 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 28.99M shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 78,723 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 1.99% or 613,567 shares. Lafayette Invs invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Ins reported 738,654 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hodges Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 48,473 shares. Oppenheimer Com holds 2.55% or 809,912 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.20 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 126,918 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.64 million shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated holds 4,881 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.