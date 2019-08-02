Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Keycorp (KEY) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Its Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 35,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 555,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 591,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 13.38 million shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 541 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $245.83. About 697,700 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17,771 shares to 37,743 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 83,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 4,915 shares in its portfolio. Nevada-based Navellier & has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. 6,977 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 24,281 shares. Secor LP stated it has 0.21% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 35,799 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,055 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 12,000 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 4,533 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 29.83 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares to 12,527 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.50M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 7.61 million shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.72 million shares. Waddell & Reed Financial has 0.15% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moody Bancorp Division invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.16% or 146,734 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 210,220 shares. 79,404 were reported by Creative Planning. Royal London Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 416,454 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 48,081 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% or 1,750 shares. Veritas Invest Management Llp accumulated 26,844 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin Resources has 12,834 shares. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.12% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

