Patten & Patten Boosted Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Value Declined

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 3.49M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 303,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 31.57M shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6,300 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Investment Limited Company invested in 3.19 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. 808,170 are held by Payden Rygel. Md Sass Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,200 shares. Coldstream Cap holds 0.35% or 93,345 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Diamond Hill Capital Inc holds 7.59M shares. California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,929 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 176,843 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Sonata Capital Grp Inc stated it has 16,555 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation, Arizona-based fund reported 46,570 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 94,835 shares. Thornburg Invest holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.29 million shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) by 10,100 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 7,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,292 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).