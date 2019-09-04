Patten & Patten Position In Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Was Increased; Lonestar Capital Management Raised Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 2.21M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 64,068 shares to 285,932 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gp reported 265,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bragg Financial Inc holds 0.53% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 178,299 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ancora Lc reported 13,950 shares. Bonness Enterprises, a -based fund reported 51,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 950,091 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 342,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 17,841 are owned by Allen Inv Management Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company invested in 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning Incorporated reported 10,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Synovus Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Capital Management Delaware holds 2.76% or 273,931 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 151,346 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Advsrs Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 122,206 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,415 shares. Adirondack And Management Inc owns 1,558 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt Com invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.41% or 47,668 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Company reported 1.01% stake. Schaller Inv Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 2,703 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tanaka Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 152 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company has 11,850 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,981 shares to 108,869 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC) by 29,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,944 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).