Patten & Patten Has Increased Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY) Stake; King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Share Value Rose

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) by 166.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 17,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 28,489 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 10,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 9.60M shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 17,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, up from 16,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 2.90 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Company has 0.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 770 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 5,260 shares. Regent Ltd Liability holds 2,660 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.86% or 28,662 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs owns 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 35,761 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 95,665 shares. Argent Tru holds 28,447 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr Lp holds 0.2% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,015 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.25% or 4,075 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 102,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 465 shares. Harvey Communications Ltd Liability holds 1.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 36,985 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,133 shares to 166,407 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,186 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.