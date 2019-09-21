Patten & Patten Decreased Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Position by $351,625; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose While Ithaka Group Has Lifted by $415,532 Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 38,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34M, up from 37,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 541,159 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 12,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 154,196 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, down from 166,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

