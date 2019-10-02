Patten & Patten Has Raised Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Holding By $461,500; Interface (TILE) Sellers Increased By 2.21% Their Shorts

Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) had an increase of 2.21% in short interest. TILE’s SI was 1.84M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.21% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 359,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE)’s short sellers to cover TILE’s short positions. The SI to Interface Inc’s float is 3.16%. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 350,349 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C

Patten & Patten Inc increased Louisiana Pacific (LPX) stake by 21.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 17,750 shares as Louisiana Pacific (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 100,305 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 82,555 last quarter. Louisiana Pacific now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 1.86 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Since September 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $673,337 activity. KENNEDY CHRISTOPHER G had bought 49,000 shares worth $673,337 on Wednesday, September 25.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $809.65 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

