Patten & Patten Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Has Decreased as Shares Declined; Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $440,097 as Market Value Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 17,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 166,659 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, down from 184,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 4.08M shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 91,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Management reported 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 6.29M shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont holds 496,423 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 109,539 were accumulated by Appleton Partners Inc Ma. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 78,507 shares. Stralem &, New York-based fund reported 48,577 shares. Girard Prns Limited stated it has 123,439 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.18 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited accumulated 179,158 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt LP accumulated 10,475 shares or 1.49% of the stock.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8,815 shares to 24,790 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 183,243 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 224,219 shares. 73,850 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.07% or 68,383 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Lc holds 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 2.74 million shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Co owns 55,855 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 21,888 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 270 were reported by Burt Wealth. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 17,598 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 62,980 shares. Bridges Investment accumulated 8,068 shares. 21,188 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co owns 80,554 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Becker Inc holds 1.79% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.87M shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12,692 shares to 79,279 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

