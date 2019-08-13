Patten Group Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 20,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 28,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 48,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 1.07M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

