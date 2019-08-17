Patten Group Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Raised as Stock Rose; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Sasco Capital Increased Its Holding

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASTRAZENECA’S RIGHTS RELATING TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN CHINA AND IN OTHER TERRITORIES; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LUYE PHARMA WILL PAY $538M IN CONSIDERATION INCLUDING $260M IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: High Level Results from Phase 3 Trial of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Captrust Finance Advisors invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 5.96 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 229,876 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In has 14,108 shares. Shell Asset owns 43,510 shares. Bb&T holds 0.05% or 121,990 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Jefferies Gru Ltd has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 181,073 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 125,631 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Lc owns 10,325 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 14,411 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2,496 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

