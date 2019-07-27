Patten Group Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Parker (PH) Share Price Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Boosted Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 186.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 343,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,019 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.45 million, up from 183,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 731,224 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,588 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Ser holds 4,146 shares. Mai Cap Management stated it has 72,046 shares. Personal accumulated 0.53% or 424,283 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,620 shares. Barnett And Inc has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,002 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet Asset Ltd owns 1.14M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,920 are owned by Annex Advisory Svcs Lc. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Llc invested in 249,618 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 12,000 shares. 14,586 are owned by Odey Asset Management Group Limited.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 5,175 shares. Bluemountain Ltd stated it has 503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Chevy Chase Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 107,950 shares. Howe Rusling has 152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 8.18 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability stated it has 10,662 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 12,015 are owned by Cibc Asset. Penobscot Mngmt invested in 2,650 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jennison reported 0.13% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 18,516 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 13,792 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Shares for $150,341 were sold by Bowman William R on Wednesday, February 13. Gentile Thomas C sold 319 shares worth $54,806.

