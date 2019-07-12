Patten Group Maintains Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN); Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed Mplx LP (MPLX) Position by $8.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 253,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.45 million, down from 6.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.92B market cap company. It closed at $32.37 lastly. It is down 10.23% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 1.03 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PHASE lll MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX CLINICAL TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca down 6% on $3.5B capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca to invest $630M in South Korean health industry – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFGP, AZN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca’s Brilinta reduced CV risk in late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) presents positive results from the Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $480.35 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $123.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MPLX: Impressive Results, Forward Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MPLX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. crude, fuel cash markets upended by Midwest flooding – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There’s No Avoiding The Growth Prospects Of Rattler Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.