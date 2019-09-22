Patten Group Lowered Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Valuation Declined; Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.84 Million

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 66.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 20,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier invested 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Ww Incorporated reported 128,506 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Llc has 62,539 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Beddow Mgmt reported 5,075 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Heritage Mgmt Corporation accumulated 46,383 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 62,353 shares. Da Davidson Communication reported 197,991 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Capital Invsts reported 700,352 shares. 27,850 are owned by Independent Invsts. Legacy, Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,455 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 12,049 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 2,408 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 159,858 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv owns 146 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc accumulated 134,514 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,245 shares to 49,230 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 9,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,591 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).