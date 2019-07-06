Patten Group Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Gears Up for Its Last Slow Summer – International Business Times” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Classic Buying Strategy Will Work Wonders With Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WarnerMedia Plans to Reach 70 Million Streaming Subscribers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Inc reported 19,426 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 100,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 173,939 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt holds 3.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,893 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca invested 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,087 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Financial Bank. 623,894 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Wellington Gru Llp has 3.05M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nadler Grp holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,294 shares. 182,981 were reported by Bokf Na. Greenleaf has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,839 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 798,597 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 29,017 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ycg Limited holds 1.06% or 54,589 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Inc holds 0.5% or 34,821 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Com holds 1.5% or 469,028 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 1.6% or 9,085 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability invested in 36,209 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 6,690 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 425,768 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakworth Cap stated it has 79,309 shares. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj reported 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.51% or 20,046 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested in 0.04% or 530,708 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 1.21 million shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 53,237 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc reported 261,835 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2 Positive(ish) Takes on Apple and China After G-20 Trade Ceasefire – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Getting Back To Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares to 24,993 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,970 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).