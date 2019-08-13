Patten Group Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Pinebridge Investments LP Holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC) Lifted by $714,612 as Share Price Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com (ROIC) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 42,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 131,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 89,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 494,154 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:VALE) by 377,297 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (NYSE:DRH) by 106,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,643 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist Spn Adr Pfd Cl A (NYSE:CBD).

