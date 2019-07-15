Patten Group Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Menta Capital Continues to Hold Position in Mckesson (MCK)

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.42. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 152.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 4,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,806 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.37. About 599,656 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 24,300 shares to 67,400 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,490 shares, and cut its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson (MCK) Adds Dr. Ken Washington to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bartlett & Limited holds 0.01% or 1,614 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.38M shares. Farmers Bancorp owns 171 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% or 3,455 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 23,908 shares. Axa accumulated 3,045 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 442 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Barclays Pcl invested in 556,778 shares. Conning owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,417 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 523 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Seizert Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.03% or 386,639 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 1.42 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability invested in 59,110 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,712 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Moneta Grp Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset reported 3.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 231,999 shares. Maple Capital invested in 5,581 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 6,560 were reported by Ipswich Inv Management Com Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 93,894 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Advsr Lp owns 8,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl owns 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,827 shares. Ionic Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 8,864 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84,132 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 3.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 100,814 shares.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.