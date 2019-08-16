Patten Group Increases Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN); Mai Wealth Advisors Position In Tyler Technologies (TYL) Was Raised

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 191.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 20,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $257.8. About 64,835 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 825,971 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 IN THIRD INDICATION TO TREAT HPV — THE NO. 1 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 11/03/2018 – Astra’s Blood Thinner’s Safety With Clot-Busters Equal to Plavix; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling has 9,707 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.04% or 439,621 shares in its portfolio. 18,124 are held by Stifel. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,914 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 4,095 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 127,609 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 197,808 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 1,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 128,370 shares. Bluecrest holds 0.02% or 2,633 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Co reported 11,847 shares. Praesidium Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 8.2% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 7,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,800 are owned by D E Shaw And.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,380 shares to 109,631 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,449 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ).