Patten Group Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Investec Asset Management North America Cut Its Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Holding by $1.04 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 63,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, down from 70,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $148.15. About 47,022 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Corporation New York, a New York-based fund reported 41,248 shares. Cibc World reported 699,262 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Winfield Associate Incorporated holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,280 shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.29% or 14,020 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,638 shares. Jet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dearborn Ltd Com reported 3,752 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,266 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Coast Financial Limited Liability Com holds 66,549 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. 670,704 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Seizert Cap Partners Lc reported 4,294 shares stake. Rbo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 171,850 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Management holds 0.53% or 56,260 shares.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $64.14M for 17.39 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 21,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).