Patten Group Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Decreased Its Micron Tech (MU) Holding by $2.05 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Micron Tech (MU) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Micron Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 19.01 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 4.56 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 139,495 shares to 214,495 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).

