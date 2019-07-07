Patten Group Increases Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN); As Eaton Plc (ETN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Intact Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 71,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.80M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot suffers pay revolt; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO IS UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW IN EU, JAPAN FOR USE IN 1ST-LINE TREATMENT SETTING WITH REGULATORY DECISIONS ANTICIPATED IN H2; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Receive Upfront Payment and Future Payments; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca Stock Worth Buying Before Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. â€“ Petrobras (PBR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Forxiga OK’d in Europe for T1D – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PhaseBio nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for PB2452; shares up 17% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca to acquire 9.8% of Innate Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 391,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 2,680 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3.60M shares. First Bancorporation And Tru Of Newtown owns 3,795 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. American Interest holds 204,453 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 3,457 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 169,620 shares. Scotia Capital holds 5,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Appleton Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 2,589 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 51,313 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 335,326 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 5,000 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cordasco Financial Network holds 6,746 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 21,200 shares to 169,100 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eaton to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on January 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.