Patten Group Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Raised Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $330,860 as Stock Value Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 710 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,386 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 46,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $586.77. About 228,844 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,580 shares to 871,272 shares, valued at $165.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,933 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).