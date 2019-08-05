Patten Group Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Raised by Pioneer Investment Management Inc

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.27 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 4.65 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.33. About 9.58 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And holds 20,768 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs accumulated 0.26% or 4,146 shares. Cornerstone holds 3.69% or 200,717 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jnba Financial owns 21,827 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mngmt Corp has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Semper Augustus Gp Lc owns 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,468 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut stated it has 87,750 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt reported 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pentwater Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 108,575 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,618 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.25% or 623,894 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H & Company has 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.7% or 4.93M shares.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 191,467 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 0.77% or 18,710 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spectrum Management Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 11,495 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.08 million shares. 19,432 were reported by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company holds 14,844 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.93% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Cypress Llc (Wy) has 1.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.7% or 3.29M shares. Barnett And accumulated 0.02% or 454 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co owns 3,793 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mngmt reported 2,133 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22,678 shares to 162,316 shares, valued at $92.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 210,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Philip Morris Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.