Patten Group Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 41,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,269 shares to 18,995 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,886 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.