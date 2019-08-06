Patten Group Has Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $863,025; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) by $3.87 Million

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 6.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 47,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 414,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 461,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 224,467 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis holds 3.6% or 55,112 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,317 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 120,526 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa accumulated 6,230 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 93 shares. Apriem has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation Advsrs invested in 2.53% or 385,065 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 3.29% or 210,070 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability holds 99,532 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Mngmt Limited holds 0.28% or 2,874 shares in its portfolio. 114,833 are owned by Burney. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 88,273 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.63% or 29,088 shares.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.45 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.