Patten Group Has Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $610,517; Stock Value Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Position by $4.89 Million as Valuation Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 57,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.15M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 620,709 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.48. About 1.57 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.15M for 12.97 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 6.45M shares to 6.49M shares, valued at $97.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 422,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.94 million shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 26,086 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 260 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.42% or 105,744 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Freestone Liability has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 1,603 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lynch & Associates In reported 13,901 shares stake. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.44% or 47,570 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Investment Services has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 5,408 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 64,385 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 62,353 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.96 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.