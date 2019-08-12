Patten Group Has Increased By $1.71 Million Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding; Cls Investments Has Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Patten Group Inc increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 278.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten Group Inc acquired 42,649 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Patten Group Inc holds 57,950 shares with $2.34M value, up from 15,301 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $116.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.26 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ROXADUSTAT WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES BOTH IN DIALYSIS AND NON-DIALYSIS PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca to Sell Seroquel License Rights to Luye Pharma for $538 Mln; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018

Cls Investments Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 529.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 34,640 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 41,182 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 6,542 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $257.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 42.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,227 were accumulated by Aviance Prtnrs Llc. Asset Mngmt Advsrs, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 253,110 shares. Bridgewater LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5.21 million shares. Staley Advisers Inc invested in 7,467 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability has 1.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 788,369 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com owns 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.40 million shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt reported 13,706 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.05M shares. 1.19M are owned by Guggenheim Lc. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Martin & Inc Tn has 0.47% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp has 1.02 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com holds 1.49% or 45,900 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.58 million shares.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 12,898 shares to 2,740 valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 61,051 shares and now owns 294,276 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”.

